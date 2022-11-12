Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

