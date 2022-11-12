Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,430 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.