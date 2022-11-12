VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $67.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

