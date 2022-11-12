VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,871,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CDC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 81,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,830. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

