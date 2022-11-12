Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 34,173 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,173 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 1,726,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,783. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50.

