Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.38. 8,294,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,894. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

