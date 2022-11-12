Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.73-$0.78 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 2.8 %

VNT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.58. 1,454,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after purchasing an additional 130,145 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Vontier by 8.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 14.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.