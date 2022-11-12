Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,691. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vontier

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

