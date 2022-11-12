Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.73-$0.78 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

