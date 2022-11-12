vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

