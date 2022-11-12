vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
