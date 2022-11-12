Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.41% of Vulcan Materials worth $643,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232,626 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.96. The stock had a trading volume of 920,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,360. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

