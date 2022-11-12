Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

