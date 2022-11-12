Wanchain 24-Hour Volume Tops $437,697.54 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $437,697.54 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

