Warburg Research Reiterates €8.20 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBK. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.9 %

ETR:CBK opened at €7.64 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.19. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.51).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

