Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.88. 392,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,648. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.54. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

