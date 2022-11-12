WAXE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159,048.77 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $159,048.77 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $55.61 or 0.00330832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

