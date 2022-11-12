Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 982.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBH opened at $165.02 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $200.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $148.84.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

