Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

