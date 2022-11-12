Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,647 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group
In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
