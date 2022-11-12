Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $735.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $735.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $714.50.

TDG stock traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $626.25. 325,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,371. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.65.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

