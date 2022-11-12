Wells Fargo & Company Raises Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $44.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.94.

Doximity Trading Up 32.7 %

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $8.61 on Friday, hitting $34.94. 17,317,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,772. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

About Doximity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

