WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.80-$16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.95 billion-$21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 851,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.52. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

