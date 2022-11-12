William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $152,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after buying an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CWST traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 221,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,483. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.