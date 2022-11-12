William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $141.35 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,867 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Lincoln Electric worth $141,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

LECO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.44. 252,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

