William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $374.80 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,918 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $374,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

