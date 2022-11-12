William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 100,825 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,250,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100,825 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $176,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.68. 345,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,335. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

