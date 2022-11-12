William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,040 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.71% of Chemed worth $189,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $10.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $490.03. 130,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $462.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,460,436. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.