William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 424,803 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,803 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of HealthEquity worth $164,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,373. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.