William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 89,694 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,694 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.40% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $121,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 71.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 161,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.33. 601,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 1.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $284.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

