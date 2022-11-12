WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.29 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,349 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,654,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,589,000 after buying an additional 1,430,085 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after buying an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NYSE:NRG opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.91 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

