WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE NKE opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

