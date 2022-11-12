WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 54.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

GIS stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

