WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

