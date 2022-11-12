WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 531.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,809,000 after buying an additional 120,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 551.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 120,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SJM opened at $142.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

