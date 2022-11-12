WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 633.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 57.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.2 %

About Travel + Leisure

TNL opened at $40.23 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

