WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 55,690 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

