WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $3.26 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 137,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of JBG SMITH Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,509. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBGS stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 225.01%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.