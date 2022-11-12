WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 53,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 158,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 122,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

