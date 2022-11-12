WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.16. 696,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,218. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

