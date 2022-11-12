WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the October 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.16. 696,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,218. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.