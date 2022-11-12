Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $282.55 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $282.55 or 0.01680896 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $412.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00585196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.06 or 0.30481916 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,789,431 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.