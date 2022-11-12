XSGD (XSGD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and $1.00 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00004253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,740,191 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

