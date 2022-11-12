YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. YETI also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.36 EPS.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI traded up $3.99 on Friday, hitting $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $107.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Institutional Trading of YETI

About YETI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

