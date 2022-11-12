Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of ZVIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 167,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $260.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.31. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 68.66% and a negative net margin of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,657 shares of company stock worth $426,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

