Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,106 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Zoetis worth $201,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.55. 4,129,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,951. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

