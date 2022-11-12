Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $5.94 on Friday, reaching $148.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

