Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.83-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.26 billion.

Zoetis Stock Up 4.2 %

ZTS traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.97. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

