Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.83-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.26 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.83.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. 4,129,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.97. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $19,287,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.