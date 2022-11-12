Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 273,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,952. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

