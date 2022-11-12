Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 273,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,952. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
