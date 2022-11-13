1,076 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.88.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,408 shares of company stock worth $7,456,688 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.17. 1,432,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.36. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

