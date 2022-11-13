11,200 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 127,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

